Iron ore faces challenges of sustainability and fairness

The Competition Commission of India (CCI), along with the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, recently published a market study report with a view to identify and address anti-competitive practices in the country’s iron ore sector. Considering that iron ore is a non-renewable national resource and a vital raw material for various industries, strict control over its over-exploitation is necessary. As the report coincides with the government’s recent announcement of a plan to auction around 500 mineral blocks by fiscal year 2025-26, it is well placed to guide the related policy right from the initial stage of the mine-auctioning process.

Mining has played a crucial role in India’s development, as it feeds many other core sectors of the Indian economy, such as coal, steel, cement and fertilizers. The production of iron ore is concentrated in a few states, such as Odisha (around 54% of the total), and constitutes around 70% of the raw material costs of steel companies. Although Odisha is seen to have a competitive advantage in iron ore mining (backed by good infrastructure and an efficient administrative set-up), the report highlights the fact that high prices of iron ore in Odisha are affecting the viability of small-scale pellet and sponge iron manufacturers that use iron ore as their primary raw material.

Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) is a major supplier of iron ore in Odisha, and along with NMDC Ltd, accounts for around 65% of the country’s iron ore production. Iron ore can be procured from OMC through two channels: auctions (at the national level) and a long-term linkage agreement (LTA) available only to Odisha-based industries.

Stakeholder consultations revealed that base prices for auctions fixed by OMC are excessive and have no relation to market realities such as the cost of production. This leads to high prices being charged by private mine operators, as they use OMC’s prices as the benchmark to sell their iron ore produce. In some cases, the price of iron ore was found to be close to the market price of pellets. This led to the shutdown of some pellet manufacturers that were purchasing iron ore from OMC.

The practice of private mines using OMC’s price as a reference price also takes away the possibility of any price-based competition between private mines and OMC. To address this issue, the report has recommended that the base price for auctions be calculated through a transparent methodology. This can be done by linking the base price to a price index that should be publicly available on the website of the relevant public sector undertaking (PSU). Additionally, to ensure that iron ore is not overpriced, all quantities produced in the state (by PSUs or private mines) could be sold through a consolidated auction.

Under the LTA route, OMC supplies iron ore to industrial users in Odisha through a long-term arrangement. Although LTAs ensure supply consistency, the report has highlighted some pricing and quality concerns faced by LTA customers as well.

Customers end up agreeing to high prices under LTAs that are based on OMC’s high auction prices. On account of minimum purchase obligations under LTAs, they are also obliged to buy low-quality iron ore, as there is no quality-control mechanism in place.

To alleviate such concerns, the report has recommended that pricing under LTAs also be linked to a price index, instead of being based on OMC’s auction prices. It has also recommended that minimum purchase requirements under LTAs be subject to OMC supplying the required quality or grade of iron ore, so that customers are not coerced into buying low- grade iron ore to fulfil any minimum order obligation.

Iron ore production in India is limited to only a few states, and access to it being restricted to industrial customers based in only these states through the use of LTAs may not be in the larger national interest. The report has accordingly suggested that iron ore should be made available to industries outside Odisha by opening up the LTA route to them. Another option could be to increase the quantities available via auctions by reducing LTA quantities (currently capped at 80% of OMC’s total production).

Similar issues were previously brought to the CCI’s attention through complaints against OMC and NMDC, but none of them culminated in any finding of contravention.

Lately, the CII has been working extensively on its advocacy initiatives to boost competition law awareness across the country. Even the report echoed the importance of training programmes for small-scale industry and trade associations to empower them to confidently report anti-competitive practices in their fields to the CCI. The competition authority is also investigating IREL India Ltd for its distribution policy on rare-earth minerals.

The iron ore market study has brought out some competition law issues raised by various stakeholders in the mining sector. A close understanding of these may contribute to India’s policy framework, so that key non-renewable resources become more accessible. The endeavour should be to foster competitive neutrality between public and private players, ensuring a level playing field. India’s sustainability goals must guide its reform policy and ensure judicious allocation of non-renewable resources.

Divyansh Prasad and Rohan Zaveri contributed to this article.

These are the author’s personal views.