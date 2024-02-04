Iron ore faces challenges of sustainability and fairness
Summary
- A recent report could inform policy in the larger interest of ensuring equitable access to this mineral.
The Competition Commission of India (CCI), along with the Institute for Studies in Industrial Development, recently published a market study report with a view to identify and address anti-competitive practices in the country’s iron ore sector. Considering that iron ore is a non-renewable national resource and a vital raw material for various industries, strict control over its over-exploitation is necessary. As the report coincides with the government’s recent announcement of a plan to auction around 500 mineral blocks by fiscal year 2025-26, it is well placed to guide the related policy right from the initial stage of the mine-auctioning process.