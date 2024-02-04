Iron ore faces challenges of sustainability and fairness

Mining has played a crucial role in India’s development, as it feeds many other core sectors of the Indian economy, such as coal, steel, cement and fertilizers. The production of iron ore is concentrated in a few states, such as Odisha (around 54% of the total), and constitutes around 70% of the raw material costs of steel companies. Although Odisha is seen to have a competitive advantage in iron ore mining (backed by good infrastructure and an efficient administrative set-up), the report highlights the fact that high prices of iron ore in Odisha are affecting the viability of small-scale pellet and sponge iron manufacturers that use iron ore as their primary raw material.

