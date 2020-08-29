Opinion | Is a mountain home a good investment?

Most successful Airbnb hosts in the Himalayas are on-site. Achla, an Airbnb super host (Manzar in Satkhol) says “I rarely let my place out when I am not here." These are often budget places with low ROI. Pretty but basic, they are not your dream cottage with plush leather couches. There is a model where a professional manages high-end homes and you get a return as well. But for every good one like Naveen’s Glen (rate 5/5 stars) in Sattal, there are a dozen that overpromise and don’t deliver. The smart folks are those who rent such places, not the owners.