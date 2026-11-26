On 20 November, Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, posted a short note on his personal website. “I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis,” he wrote. For the uninitiated, the Riemann Hypothesis is a 167-year-old conjecture about the distribution of prime numbers. It is perhaps the most famous unsolved problem in mathematics and carries a prize of $1 million.
Is a proof enough if it isn't beautiful?
SummaryAI may be able to solve the hardest mathematical problems, but can it replicate the beauty, joy and creativity of human discovery?
On 20 November, Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, posted a short note on his personal website. “I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis,” he wrote. For the uninitiated, the Riemann Hypothesis is a 167-year-old conjecture about the distribution of prime numbers. It is perhaps the most famous unsolved problem in mathematics and carries a prize of $1 million.
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