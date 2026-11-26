For me the joy of mathematics was never about a job. I learnt that in class 10. My teacher gave me a puzzle. Make four equilateral triangles using six matchsticks. I was absolutely sure that it was not possible. My teacher asked me to try harder. The next day, while going to school, it suddenly occurred to me. I could arrange the six matchsticks into a pyramid with four equilateral triangles. I still remember the excitement of finding a solution to a problem I thought was impossible to solve.