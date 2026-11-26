On 20 November, Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, posted a short note on his personal website. “I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis,” he wrote. For the uninitiated, the Riemann Hypothesis is a 167-year-old conjecture about the distribution of prime numbers. It is perhaps the most famous unsolved problem in mathematics and carries a prize of $1 million.
On 20 November, Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, posted a short note on his personal website. “I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis,” he wrote. For the uninitiated, the Riemann Hypothesis is a 167-year-old conjecture about the distribution of prime numbers. It is perhaps the most famous unsolved problem in mathematics and carries a prize of $1 million.
If the proof is correct, it is a big deal. Mathematicians have tried to prove it for more than a century. Now, a machine seems to have cracked it. We thought artificial intelligence (AI) would take away mundane jobs first. Instead, it seems to have gone after one of the most intellectually demanding pursuits of humankind.
The mathematicians are not taking it lightly. In October, OpenAI released over 700 papers with solutions or progress on 372 families of open problems. French mathematician and Fields medallist Hugo Duminil-Copin found 16 problems from his own area in that list. “I cried and it woke up my daughter,” he said. "They have annihilated my field of research." Terence Tao, another Fields medallist and probably the most famous living mathematician, said, "We are seeing the end of the romantic era of mathematics, the age of heroes."
There is a catch, though. The AI-generated explanation of the Riemann proof runs to over a quarter of a million pages. The proof itself is checked by a programming language called Lean. So one machine writes the answer and another verifies it. This raises a question. Is a proof enough if it is neither beautiful nor understandable? Perhaps there is a glimmer of hope for us humans.
Interestingly, Cambridge Dictionary has named "human" as its word of the year. It defines the word as having the qualities, faults and feelings that people have, as opposed to gods, animals or machines. This is perhaps the first time a dictionary has had to remind us what we are.
There is a peculiar thrill in knowing something that no human being before you has known. For many researchers, that is their way of making a dent in the universe.
So what will happen if AI can do that? Why would someone even begin to solve a problem when they know AI will do it much faster?
British mathematician and Fields medallist Richard Borcherds admits AI is already better than him at almost everything he does. Yet he compares mathematics to chess. Computers became better than humans at chess long ago. But people still play chess, study it and enjoy it. Similarly, people will continue to do mathematics.
For me the joy of mathematics was never about a job. I learnt that in class 10. My teacher gave me a puzzle. Make four equilateral triangles using six matchsticks. I was absolutely sure that it was not possible. My teacher asked me to try harder. The next day, while going to school, it suddenly occurred to me. I could arrange the six matchsticks into a pyramid with four equilateral triangles. I still remember the excitement of finding a solution to a problem I thought was impossible to solve.
It did not matter if I was the first or the last one to solve it. But it was joyful for me. That is the nature of mathematics. AI may solve problems with not so elegant solutions, but the human way of approaching mathematics will stay alive.
I think there is another answer, too. Having a solution is not enough. A film script may have all the ingredients of a good film and yet fail to move us. A mathematical proof may be logically impeccable and yet leave a mathematician intellectually dissatisfied. There is something about the arrangement of ideas that goes beyond their correctness. We generally call it taste. Probably, that taste will keep human creativity relevant.
Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan worked the other way round. His notebooks are full of formulas but hardly any proofs. Legend has it that Namagiri, his family goddess, gave him those formulas in his dreams. His mentor at Cambridge, G H Hardy, wanted proofs for what Ramanujan had seen. But Hardy also wrote in A Mathematician's Apology, "Beauty is the first test: there is no permanent place in the world for ugly mathematics."
Ramanujan had the beauty without the proof. AI seems to have the proof without the beauty.
There is still a task left for humans. To come up with mathematical proofs that are beautiful and elegant and not functional slop. Seventeen million lines of code may tell us that something is true. A beautiful proof tells us why.
Whenever I write an article these days, I have a question at the back of my mind. Is there any point in writing if AI can write better than me? But I still write. I enjoy the process of putting my thoughts on paper. Who knows, one day AI writing may become completely indistinguishable from the best of human writers.
But till that time, we have a job at hand. To express ourselves creatively. To create something beautiful and elegant, be it a mathematical proof or a poem. Probably, that is what it means to be human, the word of the year.
Ravi Singh is an author and an IRS officer. Views expressed are personal.