On 20 November, Levent Alpöge, a mathematician at Anthropic, posted a short note on his personal website. “I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis,” he wrote. For the uninitiated, the Riemann Hypothesis is a 167-year-old conjecture about the distribution of prime numbers. It is perhaps the most famous unsolved problem in mathematics and carries a prize of $1 million.