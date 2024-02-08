Is a truly uniform civil code possible in India?
Summary
- Uttarakhand’s UCC proposal does aim at gender justice in family matters, but falls short on uniformity. The worry is that its live-in rules intrude in conjugal relations, its prism is heteronormative and it bears too political an imprint.
Uttarakhand’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill, which proposes common personal laws to govern marriage, divorce, inheritance, succession, adoption and more across religious groups, marks a major move not just by this hill state, but by India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which has long favoured such uniformity by legislation over the need for evolving a consensus over it. Indeed, along with Ayodhya and Kashmir’s status, the party has set itself apart on this issue. Under the British Raj, various groups could follow their customary practices, as dictated by faith or tradition. Upon freedom, the Constituent Assembly wrestled with the idea of family-law convergence, but left it as an aspiration. According to the Constitution, the state shall “endeavour to secure" for all citizens a UCC. Many Supreme Court rulings over the years have advocated uniformity in personal laws, but it is a legislative matter with fraught politics. Uttarakhand’s proposal has caught attention because it could be a trial run by the BJP for an all-India UCC after this year’s Lok Sabha polls.