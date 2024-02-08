Is a truly uniform civil code possible in India?

As a first concrete attempt at a UCC draft, the bill’s bulk is an indicator of its scope. Yet, it fails a uniformity test by keeping Scheduled Tribes (ST) out of its purview. This nod to Liberty as an Article 21 Right has been granted in consideration of unique ST customs that are not subject to other bans under the Constitution. In academia, the UCC debate has been led by concerns of gender justice for good reason: Olden-day practices with claims of religious sanctity have been patently unfair to women across communities. On this aspect, the bill at first glance strikes a welcome reformist note. It sets a clear age-based minimum for marriage eligibility, declares monogamy the norm (with any other marital knot to be held void), and places divorce and its terms under a common code. This was bound to stoke a controversy over whether it clashes with the Right to Freedom of Religion under Article 25. Protests have been aired by a Muslim personal-law board sworn to defend Shariah, which has legal sanction in India and permits both polygamy and unilateral divorce (with a lump-sum severance package mandated over maintenance money). Whether Article 25 can be cited in defence of faith-specific family rules, however, is unclear. In courts, it has been argued with merit and success that only the essential practices of a faith are covered by its shield. That said, reformist moves for a modern world need to take a duly wide view. Religious precepts as starting points make that difficult. The prism of this bill is heteronormative. It would apply only to those who identify within the male-female binary. For inclusivity, any UCC we consider should make space for the legalization of LGBTQIA+ families.

