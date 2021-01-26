Is Bitcoin mining worth the cost?

It would be one thing if this were taking place in, say, Sweden, which has a carbon tax of more than 100 euros per metric ton of CO2 (with exemptions), or within the European Union’s carbon emissions trading system, with prices at around 34 euros per metric ton. But one paper suggests almost half of the world’s Bitcoin mining capacity is situated in southwest China, where power is cheap, less taxed and supplied by coal-fired plants as well as hydroelectricity. The Cambridge Center for Alternative Finance estimates coal accounts for 38% of miner power.