Opinion
Is buying back shares the best use of L&T free cash?
Summary
- The potential ₹10,000-crore buyback promises a windfall for investors whether they choose to sell their shares or not. But should L&T have used it to fuel growth or retire debt instead?
Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) declared good results for Q1 FY24 this week and offered a share buyback, which drove its stock price up sharply. The company has committed up to ₹10,000 crore to buy back shares at a maximum price of ₹3,000. It was announced when the stock price was around ₹2,565, and by close on Wednesday, it had risen to ₹2,652. Hence, the offer was at a premium of 17% to market price.
