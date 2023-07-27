Is buying back shares the best use of L&T free cash?

Engineering giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) declared good results for Q1 FY24 this week and offered a share buyback, which drove its stock price up sharply. The company has committed up to ₹10,000 crore to buy back shares at a maximum price of ₹3,000. It was announced when the stock price was around ₹2,565, and by close on Wednesday, it had risen to ₹2,652. Hence, the offer was at a premium of 17% to market price.

Here’s how a buyback works. Investors who wish to accept it offer up their stock holdings. The company buys these shares and extinguishes them, leading to fewer shares outstanding. Since the equity base is smaller, any future profits work out to a higher earning per share. In theory, this should drive up valuations.

There are, of course, terms and conditions attached. There’s a record date – ownership of shares on that date is crucial. There’s also a ceiling on the total commitment of funds. If more shares are offered, there will be a “lottery" to decide how many shares per investor the company will buy. This is called the acceptance ratio, and there is usually a quota reserved for retail investors.

One key factor in offering a buyback is tax. The company pays 20% plus surcharge, amounting to about 23% of the buyback price. The investor who sells shares in a buyback pays no tax.

Most serious investors pay the top marginal rate – about 34.5% – on dividends received. They have to pay a minimum of 10% on long-term capital gains, so a buyback is clearly a better deal for the investor from a tax perspective, assuming there’s a profit. Of course, by selling shares the investor will also forego future profits.

Most investors will see this buyback as a parting gift from the company’s departing chairman, the legendary AM Naik, who is due to retire in September. The company is also handing out a special dividend of ₹6 a share.

Theorists, however, have clear perspectives on buybacks and their potential downsides, which are worth mentioning. A company can use its free reserves to retire debt or to fund upcoming projects and operations. This is the cheapest way to fuel growth – it cuts financing costs since the cash is zero-interest. So a company should resort to buybacks only if it doesn’t have any obvious route to fast revenue growth.

Similar arguments also hold with high dividend payouts. Microsoft first listed in 1986 but paid its first dividend only in 2006, having used the enormous profits from its first 20 as a listed company to drive growth.

Theorists may thus question the logic of the L&T buyback from the company’s perspective. Does it have growth prospects? Indeed it does, with an order book of ₹4.13 trillion and prospects of ₹10.7 trillion, and revenues of ₹1.8 trillion in FY23. Does it need working capital? Yes it does, since its projects are typically long-gestation and capital-intensive. Could it have used the free cash to retire some debt instead of buying back shares? L&T paid ₹850 crore in interest in Q1 FY24 and ₹3,207 cr in interest in FY23. So yes, it could have reduced some debt. Its long-term debt at the end of FY23 was around ₹9,390 crore (down considerably from ₹12,968 crore a year earlier). Admittedly, L&T also has reserves of ₹71,172 crore so handing over ₹10,000 crore to shareholders is hardly a stretch.

The buyback looks like a good deal for investors who take it. They get a windfall tax-free gain. It’s also a good deal for investors who choose not to offer their shares since it will boost future earnings per share. It’s also good for sentiment. But is it the best use of the company’s free cash? That question can’t be answered without the benefit of hindsight.