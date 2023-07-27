Is buying back shares the best use of L&T free cash?

Theorists may thus question the logic of the L&T buyback from the company’s perspective. Does it have growth prospects? Indeed it does, with an order book of ₹4.13 trillion and prospects of ₹10.7 trillion, and revenues of ₹1.8 trillion in FY23. Does it need working capital? Yes it does, since its projects are typically long-gestation and capital-intensive. Could it have used the free cash to retire some debt instead of buying back shares? L&T paid ₹850 crore in interest in Q1 FY24 and ₹3,207 cr in interest in FY23. So yes, it could have reduced some debt. Its long-term debt at the end of FY23 was around ₹9,390 crore (down considerably from ₹12,968 crore a year earlier). Admittedly, L&T also has reserves of ₹71,172 crore so handing over ₹10,000 crore to shareholders is hardly a stretch.