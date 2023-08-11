Opinion
Is China’s economic miracle nearing its end?
Summary
- The latest official data indicates that China’s once-unstoppable economy is losing momentum, but it’s premature to conclude that its economic miracle is close to ending
China is struggling to get back on its feet after Beijing’s authoritarian policies and draconian lockdowns have taken a toll on its economy. After an initial spurt earlier this year, China’s post-pandemic recovery has softened, according to the latest official data from the world’s second-largest economy.
