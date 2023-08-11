Is China’s economic miracle nearing its end?

As it struggles with immediate and structural economic challenges, one assertive step Beijing has taken is to name Pan Gongsheng as the new governor of its central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Although the central bank governor is a key figure in the economy, the elevation is significant as the technocrat isn’t regarded as a close ally of President Xi Jinping and has a reputation for being an outspoken hardliner. This suggests Beijing may be prepared to test a firm hand on the wheel. As deputy governor, Gongsheng tightened rules governing property speculation and warned of a housing bubble that has now become one of the economy’s biggest pain points.