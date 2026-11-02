China may be close to having its own 'Made in Japan' moment—Here's what that means

In 1970, my uncle came back from Japan with a battery-operated Godzilla. Eleven-year-old me loved it. But a couple of weeks later, the monster stopped wobbling around on its thick metal legs. I sadly reached for an explanation that today would be called a meme: What did you expect, it was made in Japan.
The year my Godzilla went kaput, that punchline for shoddiness already had been around for more than two decades. Take this short item from February 1953 in The New Yorker’s Talk of the Town column: