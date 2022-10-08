Is ECLGS 3.0 just the lifeline struggling airlines need?

While some carriers are trying to figure out the implications of these modifications in ECLGS, the only clarity at the moment is that SpiceJet is expected to receive ₹1,000 crore which will help it settle all its statutory dues and lessor payments, induct new MAX planes, and operate a younger fleet which will increase operational efficiency and support cash-profitable operations. In addition, with SpiceJet’s promoters indicating that they plan to raise another $200 million, ECGLS 3.0 could be the kind of lifeline that the airline is looking for. Others who have welcomed the announcement include the stock exchanges, with shares of SpiceJet and IndiGo both moving northwards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}