Is Google’s Willow really a ‘wow’ moment for quantum computers?
Summary
- Startling claims were made by Google for its 2019 quantum chip Sycamore too. While such powerful devices aren’t about to pervade the world, digital encryption is clearly exposed to risk. Perhaps crypto assets too.
“Introducing Willow, our new state-of-the-art quantum-computing chip with a breakthrough that can reduce errors exponentially as we scale up using more qubits, cracking a 30-year challenge in the field," Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai wrote in an X post on 9 December.