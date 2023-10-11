Is Gurgaon becoming the new Amrita Shergill Marg?
- The only way to remove the scarcity premium of certain places is to create new premium locations in new cities
Nestled amid the canopy of Amaltaas trees, New Delhi's upscale Amrita Shergill Marg boasts an air of serene affluence. The sprawling bungalows here, home to India's business elite, don't just define luxury, they narrate stories of success – most being pegged at values over ₹100 crore, symbolizing the zenith of achievement.
Nestled amid the canopy of Amaltaas trees, New Delhi's upscale Amrita Shergill Marg boasts an air of serene affluence. The sprawling bungalows here, home to India's business elite, don't just define luxury, they narrate stories of success – most being pegged at values over ₹100 crore, symbolizing the zenith of achievement.
Yet, India's rich and mighty aren't the sole purveyors of such extravagance. A recent Gurgaon apartment sale, as per reports, touched the ₹100 crore mark. Spanning a lavish 10,000 sq ft, the unit's cost per sq ft stands at a staggering ₹100,000. Still, it is only an apartment that isn’t located in a posh Delhi locality. What’s going on?
Yet, India's rich and mighty aren't the sole purveyors of such extravagance. A recent Gurgaon apartment sale, as per reports, touched the ₹100 crore mark. Spanning a lavish 10,000 sq ft, the unit's cost per sq ft stands at a staggering ₹100,000. Still, it is only an apartment that isn’t located in a posh Delhi locality. What’s going on?
No, Gurgaon is not about to rival Amrita Shergill Marg. The apartment's price point mirrors the larger narrative: the escalating value attributed to scarce land and the skewed growth narrative in India, a reflection of certain policy gaps.
Indeed, while India sprawls across vast terrains, optimal urban development remains a challenge. As a result, the real estate landscape witnesses surging demands for larger properties, with tepid interest in homes designed for the economically disadvantaged. This trend parallels the sluggish momentum in entry-level car sales. Together, they sketch a growth trajectory that, unless navigated with discerning policies, might curb India's growth potential.
There are three trends we can note in the data points above. One, income growth at low levels of income, those who have emerged from poverty and seek to rise above their status and enter the middle class, has become stagnant. This would account for the scant sales of small passenger vehicles and the lacklustre demand for affordable housing.
At the same time, there is the rise of a class of people who can afford to spend big money on themselves. Big spenders are, of course, a boon for the economy. The more they spend, the greater the stimulus they provide to the economy.
And, finally, the land on which to create new built-up area is getting scarcer by the day in our cities, which alone can account for real estate prices rising faster than the cost of construction, as new cities aren’t coming up at the same pace at which demand for urban space is growing.
All three trends are perverse distortions in a fast-growing economy with a per capita income that scarcely makes it past the entry door for lower-middle-income status, according to the World Bank’s classification of economies by income.
Growth is not a zero-sum game for the rich and the poor. The rich do not grow rich by making the poor worse off. Rather, growth increases the size of the pie available for everyone to share. In pre-industrial societies, where one grew rich by taking from someone else, the zero-sum game model was fine. The Vikings raided and plundered where their boats could take them. What the Vikings gained, their victims lost. The capitalist economy generates new income, and, in the distribution of that income, some might get more than the others, but everyone should be better off than they were beforehand.
Yet, if some people are left behind, and fail to register a noticeable rise in their incomes, it suggests failure in broadening the participatory base of economic growth, limiting opportunities to participate in the growth process that is, nevertheless, enabling a few to buy whatever they feel like buying.
Poor quality education deserves a lot of the blame. The kind of education India’s young receive fails to equip them to fill the vacancies that open up in the value creation process of the globalized economy. At the same time, globally mobile capital, technology, and talent, besides goods and services stand poised to reward successful entrepreneurs and those who work at senior levels in their value creation processes. This would explain the high purchasing power in the hands of some.
Yet, why should apartments go up in price as if they were unique pieces of art that cannot be replicated? A Rembrandt or an MF Hussain will command a scarcity premium that will only increase as they proliferate, those who can afford to articulate a passion to own rare works of art. Yet an apartment rarely is a work of art. Their scarcity lies not in their uniqueness of being put together but in their location, which is scarce in relation to the demand.
Amrita Shergill Marg in New Delhi and Race Course Road in Gurgaon are prime addresses, with space for only a limited number of structures. The only way to remove the scarcity premium of these places is to create new premium locations in new cities.
Currently, India boasts around 800 million sq ft of office space. To put this into perspective, Greater Tokyo alone encompasses a billion sq ft, as noted by CBRE India's Anshuman Magazine. With the burgeoning presence of global capacity centres, knowledge process outsourcing, and IT services, the appetite for office real estate in India is set to climb. Should we cater to this demand within existing cities, property prices – both for offices and homes – are bound to soar. Prime residential spots, after all, often find themselves in proximity to top-tier office zones.
The antidote to this scarcity of elite residential venues? Construct new cities primed to house fresh premium office sites. Over time, these cities would naturally cultivate their own esteemed residential districts.
To truly address India's escalating urban demands and to keep premium housing costs from becoming the stuff of legends, a wave of new cities is imperative. Only then can we speak of premium housing prices without raising eyebrows.