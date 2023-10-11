Is Gurgaon becoming the new Amrita Shergill Marg?

Growth is not a zero-sum game for the rich and the poor. The rich do not grow rich by making the poor worse off. Rather, growth increases the size of the pie available for everyone to share. In pre-industrial societies, where one grew rich by taking from someone else, the zero-sum game model was fine. The Vikings raided and plundered where their boats could take them. What the Vikings gained, their victims lost. The capitalist economy generates new income, and, in the distribution of that income, some might get more than the others, but everyone should be better off than they were beforehand.