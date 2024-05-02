Is hiring just to meet diversity quotas an unfair approach?
Summary
- Quick-fix recruitment at the base level doesn’t always help overcome biases. Nor does it solve a problem of diversity attrition higher up the hierarchy. DEI needs to be a strategic mission.
Companies are making a big mistake. Many recruiters in India are nudging their human resource (HR) teams to show a preference for hiring women at the junior-most levels, be it candidates looking for jobs on college campuses or those with barely a few months of work experience. This is a quick-fix hiring bias that will not help a company meet its gender-diversity target in the long run. And there is a good chance that in its attempt to fulfil a certain diversity quota, more suitable candidates who do not meet the gender criterion may get rejected.