Is hiring just to meet diversity quotas an unfair approach?

A company keen to ensure equity should also check if its women candidates are recruited using parameters that are based on biases. Arundhati Bhattacharya, chairperson and CEO of Salesforce India and former chairperson of State Bank of India, disclosed that it took her decades to spot biases in her style of recruiting. In a recent interview, she told me how after a training programme at Salesforce, she realized that she had earlier succumbed to the common practice of asking men and women candidates different sets of questions. In Bhattacharya’s words, “For instance, I would ask [a woman candidate] about family, I would ask how old the children were, I would ask where they were, and ask how she would manage in case the job required a lot of travel. I realized I was not asking men about travel, I was not asking men about where their children were and how old they were."