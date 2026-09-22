How has Indian consumption performed this year? Impressively, though mixed signals persist

But there are contrasting indications too. Gross GST collections for the first five months of 2026-27 grew 3.8% to ₹10.4 trillion. This compares with growth of 9.9% a year ago. GST is a consumption tax and should ideally reflect growth in consumption. A counter argument here could be that as GST rates have come down, collections have taken a hit. A part of the difference is also because the GST compensation cess has been withdrawn. These are fair points.