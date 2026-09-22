How has Indian consumption performed this year? Impressively, though mixed signals persist

Whenever the subject of private-sector investment comes up, the discussion is around capacity utilization. This is the proportion of installed capacity that is used by a company and is contingent on consumption demand. Hence, the latter’s rate holds a clue to whether or not demand is rising.
Here, the commentaries of companies are indicative of the future direction, as they often talk of the state of urban and rural economies. Factors such as household income increases and inflation trends provide guidance. While the future is uncertain amid ongoing wars, US tariff policy and El Niño, is it possible to determine how consumption has played out so far this year?