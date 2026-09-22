How has Indian consumption performed this year? Impressively, though mixed signals persist

Whenever the subject of private-sector investment comes up, the discussion is around capacity utilization. This is the proportion of installed capacity that is used by a company and is contingent on consumption demand. Hence, the latter’s rate holds a clue to whether or not demand is rising.
Whenever the subject of private-sector investment comes up, the discussion is around capacity utilization. This is the proportion of installed capacity that is used by a company and is contingent on consumption demand. Hence, the latter’s rate holds a clue to whether or not demand is rising.
Here, the commentaries of companies are indicative of the future direction, as they often talk of the state of urban and rural economies. Factors such as household income increases and inflation trends provide guidance. While the future is uncertain amid ongoing wars, US tariff policy and El Niño, is it possible to determine how consumption has played out so far this year?
Here, the commentaries of companies are indicative of the future direction, as they often talk of the state of urban and rural economies. Factors such as household income increases and inflation trends provide guidance. While the future is uncertain amid ongoing wars, US tariff policy and El Niño, is it possible to determine how consumption has played out so far this year?
Several indicators exist that do not always speak the same language. On the positive side, first, India’s GDP numbers for April-June, the first quarter of 2026-27, showed an increase in consumption of 7.1% in real terms as against 6.8% a year ago. This is higher, though not by much. In current terms, it was 9.9%. This indicator thus offers an overall positive picture on consumption.
Second, index of industrial production (IIP) numbers for consumer durables revealed growth of 8.6% in the first four months of 2026-27 as against 3.1% last year, which is impressive, coming as it does in the non-festive season. In fact, until this quarter, companies in this sector had been lamenting tepid demand hurting production plans.
Another indicator of consumer spending is automobile production, which was up 18.5% in the first five months of this fiscal year from 5.7% in that period of 2025-26, with entry-level vehicles also contributing to growth. This indicates broad-based demand and is not restricted to premium vehicles bought by higher income groups.
Third, the financial results of companies in consumer-oriented industries recorded revenue growth of 21.3% in the first quarter of 2026-27, according to a Bank of Baroda study, which buttresses the assertion that consumption has been buoyant. The retail sector, which is part of the services segment, registered sales growth of 19.9% in that quarter. This implies that households have been spending in a big way so far this year.
Last, bank credit growth in the retail segment has been particularly strong. Unsecured loans, which are used directly for consumption, grew 14.7% during the first four months of the fiscal year. If loans against gold jewellery are also considered credit for consumption purposes, growth was 88.1%. Therefore, all these are indicative of a substantial increase in consumption, which hopefully will sustain in the coming months.
But there are contrasting indications too. Gross GST collections for the first five months of 2026-27 grew 3.8% to ₹10.4 trillion. This compares with growth of 9.9% a year ago. GST is a consumption tax and should ideally reflect growth in consumption. A counter argument here could be that as GST rates have come down, collections have taken a hit. A part of the difference is also because the GST compensation cess has been withdrawn. These are fair points.
Second, the growth in e-way bills gives us an idea of goods moving across the country, including non-consumer goods. This rose 10.2% during the first five months of 2026-27 as against 22% last year. E-way bills are also considered to be indicative of growth in the e-commerce sector, which has been booming post-covid. The lower growth can also be attributed to a high-base effect. Still, the double-digit growth rate this year is impressive.
Third, focusing on the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs) component of the IIP, growth for the first four months of 2026-27 was lower at 1% against 2.6% a year ago. The sector has lamented high inflation hurting demand. Several companies had reduced the grammage of their packs to maintain sales in value terms, though in terms of quantity, they had to take a tonnage hit on the books.
This probably explains why investment in this sector has been cautious. There is still spare capacity in the industry to meet potential growth in demand over the next few years.
Hence, the picture is a bit mixed, though it tilts towards the argument that consumption has revived in general over the first 3-5 months of the fiscal year.
It is against this backdrop that the state of monsoon rains and India’s kharif crop have a role to play. There are two aspects. The first is that this crop will drive the direction of rural income, which gets spent during the post-harvest festival season. Any output shock could affect spending by farmers producing specific crops. This affects spending on both FMCG and durable goods as also vehicles (including tractors).
The second is that any setback in production translates to higher product prices and hence inflation. This can militate against consumption in general. Companies are watching developments on this front.
It is imperative that consumption and investment move in unison, as they are our twin engines of growth. The latter eventually depends on the former. Governments spend on capex because they must and the only constraint is the statutory fiscal limit. However, in case of private investment, any decision taken would be contingent on its contribution to profits, as the management is answerable to shareholders.
The trajectory this year seems to be in the right direction and the next couple of months should hopefully play out well.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is chief economist, Bank of Baroda, and author of ‘Corporate Quirks: The Darker Side of the Sun’