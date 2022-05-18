Is inequality natural or a political-ideological creation?

Recently, an article by Jaithirth Rao had attacked Oxfam and advised it to leave economics alone and distribute blankets. Oxfam may or may not offer perfect advice on correctives, but can we ignore the data? When half our population has only 6% of all wealth, does it not point to a problem of pathways adopted? There is nothing to show that Oxfam’s survey is robust and its numbers can be contested. So, what is in contention? Deep-rooted problems of society peep out of these data-sets and stare us in the face. Learned critics of Oxfam, like Rao, should read Thomas Piketty’s latest book Capitalism and Ideology, in which he argues there is nothing economic or technological about inequality, it is all political and ideological.