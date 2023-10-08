Is it illegal in India to push views that China may like?
Newsclick’s defence may work better if it is mounted on the question of our right to propaganda
The activist outfit, Newsclick, is under attack from the Indian government on the suspicion that it is funded by China to unsettle India. Its founder Prabir Purkayastha has been arrested and at the time of filing this column was held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, one of those stringent laws that has introduced many Indians to the word ‘draconian.’ Several freelancers who had contributed to the site were questioned for hours by the Delhi police, and many more are deemed “suspects." Mainstream journalistic bodies see in this episode yet another effort by the government to intimidate its foes. They are not wrong, but Newsclick does not emerge well at all.