Is it time for a World Bank president from India?
- The insistence on keeping a rich world nominee as its head, instead of allowing a representative of the developing world to take on its leadership, reeks of paternalism.
US President Donald Trump’s nominee as the World Bank president, David Malpass, is to step down, nearly a year before his five-year term expires. There is some interest in the financial press of the rich world in speculating whom President Biden would nominate as his replacement. What is taken for granted is that the next World Bank president would, indeed, be nominated by the president of the US. There is nothing in the laws of nature that dictate such a US prerogative. It is time the World Bank president came from India or another large developing country.
