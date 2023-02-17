Is it time for a World Bank president from India?

The system of fixed exchange rates decided upon at Bretton Woods — the US dollar exchangeable for gold at the rate of $35 per ounce of gold, and other currencies pegged to the dollar — collapsed in the early 1970s, when the Nixon administration saw there could be a run on US gold reserves, as the world was awash in American dollars used for Marshall Plan assistance for European recovery, and the general leveraging by American economic agents of the global acceptance of the dollar to buy up companies, natural resources and other assets. Nixon suspended and then ended the conversion of dollars for gold. Currencies ceased to be pegged to the dollar, some floated freely, and others pegged themselves to a basket of currencies, eventually letting the demand for and supply of currencies in the market for foreign exchange to take the lead in setting the value of currencies. The IMF became vital as the lender of last resort when countries ran out of foreign exchange reserves and gave its loans conditional on sound policy changes. The Fund’s idea of what constituted sound policy also evolved, we should note. The World Bank chipped in with adjustment programmes for the real economy, to complement the macroeconomic policy advice from the IMF.

