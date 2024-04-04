Opinion
Is it time for India to embrace enforceable rights for air passengers?
Summary
- India does not have a legally enforceable passenger rights charter, unlike other countries. If you buy an airline ticket, what that entitles you to isn’t legally binding on airlines
The Directorate of Civil Aviation, DGCA, has asked Vistara to adhere to rules for compensating passengers who couldn’t fly because their flights were cancelled, delayed, rescheduled, or they were denied boarding.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more