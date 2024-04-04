Is it time for India to embrace enforceable rights for air passengers?

Airlines often pass the blame to airports in their communication with passengers, but often it is their own operations that are the real cause for delays and inconvenience. A classic case is you are in the queue but unable to check in, and the airline ground staff would tell you that it is due to the airport network being down – even when the airline network is down. Or if incoming aircraft are delayed, airlines simply say that the flight departure is delayed due to delays in incoming flight without specifying that that particular flight is also operated by them and the cause of the delay is their own operations.