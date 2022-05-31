Is it time for India to go for competitiveness legislation

India has been on a steady path of reforms for its economy to achieve better competitiveness. Economic reforms include digital growth, trade policy reforms and a mix of inward and outward looking measures. The agenda is to alleviate poverty and create better jobs. A six-point agenda for India to raise its competitiveness was laid out in my last article. One of the six essential pillars was the need for a ‘whole of government’ approach, within the Centre, and with and among states. For this, it is time for India to consider a law and an institution which can persuade all organizations to pursue competitiveness.

