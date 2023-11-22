Is Meta trying to dodge requirements of India’s Personal Data Protection law?
Summary
- Probably not, but there appears to be a genuine case for India to want to speed things up
India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act, which was passed by Parliament in August 2023, outlines protections for personal data and the rights and duties of Data Principals (owners of data), Data Fiduciaries (who collect and hold data), Data Processors (say, a software company contractually processing data collected by a fiduciary), and Consent Managers (entities that act as intermediaries between Data Principals and Data Fiduciaries). The Act offers detailed, granular protections, and a ‘right to forget’ provision.