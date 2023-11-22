Also, any significant data fiduciaries will need to hire officers based in India. Even if it doesn’t host Indian data on servers within India (this is not required), it will have to rework software and processes to set up granular permissions, and to process right-to-forget requests. The fiduciary will also have to ensure that it avoids conflicts between the Indian Act and the GDPR. For example, if it hosts Indian data on servers in the EU, a request by the Indian government for data of an Indian may conflict with the GDPR’s stricter provisions for government access.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}