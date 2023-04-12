Is Tata Motors on the cusp of a turnaround?4 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 12:49 PM IST
- Financial data from April-Dec 2022 and sales data from Jan-Mar 2023 suggest the company is in the early stages of a cyclical turnaround, though it’s too early to tell for sure
Tata Motors, the automobile arm of the Tata Group, seems to be in the early stages of a cyclical turnaround. Note that its subsidiary – Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) – is far bigger than Tata Motors, generating anywhere up to five times the revenues of its parent company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×