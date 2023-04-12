Is Tata Motors on the cusp of a turnaround?

Retail sales in Q4 FY23 (vehicles sold by dealers) came in at 102,889, up 30% from Q4 FY22. This is higher than wholesales, indicating that prior inventory was mopped up. In FY23, JLR sold 354,662 retail units, or 6% fewer than in FY22. The order book for JLR is around 200,000 units, including bookings for Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender. That’s about seven months of (nearly) guaranteed sales in FY24. JLR expects free cash flow of over £500 million for FY23.

