Is Texas really a serious rival to Silicon Valley?

Other measures suggest that California continues to hold onto its lead. Back in 2000, California was the top state for research and development investment, venture capital investment and other measures of future promise. Texas lagged well behind, ranking sixth in R&D 20 years ago. It's since vaulted up to third place, but California still holds a commanding lead.That’s where the growing number of corporate relocations could tilt the balance. The companies making the move aren’t bit players; they’re massive corporations like Oracle and Tesla. Certainly, some of their operations will remain behind in California. It's still a momentous step.