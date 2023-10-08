Is the monetary policy panel’s decision wise? Credible?
The jury is out on whether its focus on a 4% inflation target will succeed even as it risks hurting growth
Call it one of the best kept secrets of modern free market economies: the fallibility of central banks. What else can possibly explain the hype in the run-up to meetings of their rate-setting committees—whether it is the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in India or the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) in the US? Or the way commentators and market participants spend hours parsing every word in their monetary policy statements, and later in the minutes of the meetings released subsequently?