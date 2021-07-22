Is the next Covid-19 game changer a pill?

The aim of any anti-viral drug is to interfere with the virus’s ability to copy itself, or replicate. This contrasts with antibodies — whether generated by a vaccine or injected directly — which block viral entry into cells. (Vaccines also induce an immune response that seeks out and kills infected cells, thereby reducing viral replication.) Some antivirals are developed to resemble the building blocks that the virus uses for its genetic material, which in the case of SARS-CoV-2, is not DNA but RNA. They work by inundating the viral genome with mutations, or errors, which render its genes useless, stopping replication in its tracks. This is the way that Merck's drug molnupiravir (licensed from Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP) works. Within the universe of companies that I cover, there are two other drugs in development that I am watching: One is made by Pfizer Inc. and the other by Roche Holding AG (in partnership with Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc.). Both have a similar “mechanism of action": they block the function of a critical enzyme that the virus needs to assemble itself. They have both shown anti-viral activity in studies using animals and cell culture, while Roche has shown some viral load reductions in early human trials.Why can't already approved therapies such as antibodies or remdesivir do the job?