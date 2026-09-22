Is there a case for raising India's inflation target? There’s clearly some scope for a discussion on it

The six members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet in early October to decide their next move. There are three main reasons why a growing number of economists, traders and financial market participants believe that the committee will hike the main policy interest rate in India much before they had expected, perhaps in its next meeting itself.
The six members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) will meet in early October to decide their next move. There are three main reasons why a growing number of economists, traders and financial market participants believe that the committee will hike the main policy interest rate in India much before they had expected, perhaps in its next meeting itself.
First, the minutes of the previous MPC meeting show that many of its members were signalling that interest rates would have to be increased as soon as there was clear evidence that price pressures were spreading across the Indian economy, beyond a few sectors.
First, the minutes of the previous MPC meeting show that many of its members were signalling that interest rates would have to be increased as soon as there was clear evidence that price pressures were spreading across the Indian economy, beyond a few sectors.
Second, the inflation data for August that was released earlier this month not only showed a sharp spike in the headline number, but also gave enough indication that price pressures have spread beyond food and transport, or that the effect of supply shocks were not being contained within these two sectors of the economy.
Third, international interest rates have been climbing, not only in the bond market, but also through rate hikes by central banks such as the US Federal Reserve. Just 1.25 percentage points now separate the Indian repo rate and the upper end of the US federal funds target rate band.
The ability of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cool down domestic demand by increasing its key policy rate could be constrained by the fact that the local money market is awash with surplus liquidity, primarily because of the torrent of money that has come in thanks to the dollar-rupee swap offered by India’s central bank on foreign currency non-resident (bank) deposits.
The transmission of monetary policy signals to the actual borrowing costs of governments, businesses and households works best when domestic liquidity is aligned with the policy stance; more specifically, a rate hike will ripple through the economy more efficiently when liquidity is tighter.
RBI will have to suck the excess liquidity out of the money market through some form of bond sales if its expected interest rate hikes are to be effective. Note that while the nominal target of Indian monetary policy is consumer price inflation, the operating target is the weighted call money market rate, a bellwether for the state of the money market.
The Indian central bank needs to grapple with these issues at a time when inflation has moved up in many major economies.
In a section of its January 2014 report to explain how it arrived at a numerical inflation target for India, the Urjit Patel committee explained that one of the factors that matters for any country is the inflation rate in major trading partners, “consistent with its broader integration in the global economy.” Ergo, how inflation is behaving elsewhere matters when deciding the inflation target.
So how has inflation been behaving elsewhere? Over the past two years, average monthly inflation in major economies such as the US, Japan, Britain and Germany has inched up. Take the US. Its average inflation since June 2023—even after the post-pandemic price shock died down—has been 3%. That is a full percentage point above where its central bank would like it to be. It has been much the same in Europe as well. China is a big exception.
This has implications for how we think about the Indian inflation target. One way to interpret the 4% target given to RBI based on recommendations of the Urjit Patel committee is as follows.
The inflation rate in advanced economies is pegged at 2%. A further two percentage points is added to that based on what economists call the Balassa-Samuelson effect, which explains why inflation in emerging economies is higher than in the advanced economies despite an equally disciplined monetary policy. The inflation gap is explained by faster productivity growth in the tradables sector of the economy.
So, the 4% inflation target in India could be seen as a combination of the 2% inflation in advanced economies plus a further two percentage points because of the Balassa-Samuelson effect. However, inflation in advanced economies has moved up by a full percentage point over the past few years. Does that mean that India should also move its inflation target higher?
There is no need for haste, since an inflation anchor should not be changed often. Also, there are other studies about the inflation rate that maximizes economic growth in India, leading to an economy that is neither too hot nor too cold. These also support the current Indian inflation target.
Yet, in case we are moving to a new world of higher inflation—because of lax fiscal policies, geopolitical shocks and the rise of protectionism—this is a question worth pondering. Would a one percentage point increase in the global inflation trend point to a similar one percentage point increase in the Indian inflation target, if not right away, then in the future?
The point of raising this question is to provoke discussion rather than argue for any hasty change in India’s official inflation target. The implication of such a move could be a change in the macro policy mix towards a looser monetary policy and a tighter fiscal one. Think about it.
The author is executive director at Artha India Research Advisors and author of the forthcoming ‘The Ideas That Shaped Modern India and Its Economy’