Is there a meaningful issue that could anger Indians?

It was inevitable that Indians would make an ingenious contribution to corruption. It now appears that we did in 2017. A set of amendments had brought into life the electoral bond, a financial instrument unique to India. Last week, the Supreme Court struck it down as unconstitutional, which is a polite word for ‘illegal.’
The bond, which was sold in various denominations by the State Bank of India (SBI), could be bought by an Indian citizen, corporation or other type of organization, and deposited in the account of a legitimate political party that secured at least 1% of the votes polled in the last general or a state election. It enabled the donor to pay any amount to a political party and remain anonymous. Anonymous to us, that is, the citizens.
The government defended the anonymity of the donor stating that we had no business knowing everything. It even defended the anonymity of the donor in court. Attorney General of India R. Ventakaramani said there “can be no general right to know anything and everything without being subjected to reasonable restrictions."
Yet there was no public rage over electoral bonds. People did not hit the streets screaming how can they be kept in the dark about those donating crores to political parties, apparently out of unconditional love. They did not ask who the donors were and why were they donating, or what were they getting in return.
We can expect supporters of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to be quiet, but a majority of Indians are not BJP voters. Yet, there was no real public ire.
It was not public sentiment that made the Supreme Court look into electoral bonds. The court was hearing a clutch of petitions filed by activists and the Congress, which received only a small fraction of what the BJP received from electoral bonds. As the BJP transmits an aura of permanence in Delhi and grows stronger in states, anonymous donations to the party would have grown many times, making it even more formidable at the polls. The Indian public did nothing to kill the bonds. If it were not for a few activists and a party fighting for its survival, all major parties would have continued to get crores from donors whose identity would never have been revealed.
It is difficult to make a wide section of Indians angry about useful things. Practically, when it comes to issues that affect their quality of life, there is no public rage in India. In its defence of electoral bonds, the government officially claimed that the donors were anonymous even to their beneficiaries, the political parties. As though it is very hard for a person who is sending an enormous sum to a political party ‘anonymously’ to intimate someone in the party that some money is coming its way.
The idea of the electoral bond was introduced by the late Arun Jaitley, a BJP leader and lawyer. He said that this device would eliminate black money from political donations and guard the identity of virtuous donors.
Anonymity, Jaitley had claimed, would protect the donor from political vendetta. So, in the national interest, the anonymity of donors had to be preserved. Last week, the Supreme Court dismissed this view.
The Supreme Court has directed the State Bank of India to reveal the identities of donors and the details of bond encashment by political parties. If this actually happens, patterns of quid pro quo may emerge that would be fascinating.
However, even if some startling patterns come to light, there will probably be no public outrage in the country. Just as there is no public rage against lethal bad air, traffic congestion, rampant petty corruption in government offices across the nation and the pathetic quality of life in all major Indian cities.
There are, of course, signs of localized public anger about very specific issues. As I write this column, farmers from Punjab are agitating in and around Delhi, seeking better prices for their crops from the government.
A few days ago, a few politicians from the South had made symbolic protests in Delhi against the Centre, accusing it of treating states that are not governed by the BJP poorly. But these do not constitute public rage by the standards of Indians who have in the past protested forcefully against caste-based reservations and on matters of religion. Somehow, issues like the probable misuse of electoral bonds and air quality have never stirred public emotion, at least not in a highly visible or audible way.
Even what is called the anti-corruption movement of 2010 was never really against corruption. It began as an anti-politician sentiment in 2008, after ten terrorists attacked Mumbai. And it slowly revealed itself as an anti-Congress nationalistic movement that expressed a farcical collective shock at the level of corruption in India, as though it was something new.
Public anger in India is fragmented, and when it does have national scale, it is usually over tired social issues.
It is possible that mass disenchantment in India is never obvious until the results of a general election are announced. That is one way a modern democracy expresses its anger. By voting. But then, in the past ten years, especially during national elections to the Lok Sabha, it appears that most of India has reached some kind of an emotional Zen-like equilibrium, as though the country has solved all its major problems.