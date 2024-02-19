Is there a meaningful issue that could anger Indians?

It was not public sentiment that made the Supreme Court look into electoral bonds. The court was hearing a clutch of petitions filed by activists and the Congress, which received only a small fraction of what the BJP received from electoral bonds. As the BJP transmits an aura of permanence in Delhi and grows stronger in states, anonymous donations to the party would have grown many times, making it even more formidable at the polls. The Indian public did nothing to kill the bonds. If it were not for a few activists and a party fighting for its survival, all major parties would have continued to get crores from donors whose identity would never have been revealed.