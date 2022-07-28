Is there any time limit for filing motor insurance claims?

Indraneel Chatterjee, co-founder, RenewBuy, explains, “Let’s take the hypothetical example of Owner A who left his car in a parking lot to attend to some work. On returning, he finds the car’s door has a big dent, apparently caused by the driver of a car who parked the vehicle adjacent to it. Owner A takes pictures of the damaged door and even manages to obtain CCTV footage of the entire incident. The pictures and footage are strong supporting evidence for claim settlement for Owner A, who is now liable to get fair compensation. However, Owner A reports the damages to the insurance company only after a few months. The insurer can now reject the claim because of the delay involved. This was not an accident wherein the policyholder was hospitalized for months and could not file the claim. So, the onus is on Owner A to justify the reason for not being able to file the claim immediately. Thus, the insured can have all documents and evidence in place but still lose the claim settlement due to such delays."