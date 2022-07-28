Is there any time limit for filing motor insurance claims?

While the time limit can vary depending on the insurer and for different types of claims, an insurer cannot reject the claim outright if there is a delay in filing it
Is there any time limit for individuals to claim insurance for any damage to their vehicles due to an accident? Well, current rules under the motor vehicles act do not have a specific time limit for filing such ‘Own Damage’ claims. Besides, people can register a claim even months after an accident if they have an active motor insurance policy. However, in such a case, they have to provide a valid reason for filing a late claim.
To be sure, some insurers follow a standard practice of providing a maximum of seven days from the date of the accident for the insured to file the claim. While the time limit can vary depending on the insurer and for different types of claims, an insurer cannot reject the claim outright if there is a delay in filing it.
H.O. Suri, managing director and CEO, IFFCO Tokio General Insurance, said, “Our motor policy spells no time limit. However, the insured should report the accident within seven days of the accident. Some insurers have a window of 48 to 72 hours from the time of the accident to file a claim."
Insurers typically follow such timelines to maintain viability in their underwriting process and their claims track record. And the insured are asked to inform about the accident within a reasonable period. If they can’t justify the reason for the delay, insurers can reject the claim.
Indraneel Chatterjee, co-founder, RenewBuy, explains, “Let’s take the hypothetical example of Owner A who left his car in a parking lot to attend to some work. On returning, he finds the car’s door has a big dent, apparently caused by the driver of a car who parked the vehicle adjacent to it. Owner A takes pictures of the damaged door and even manages to obtain CCTV footage of the entire incident. The pictures and footage are strong supporting evidence for claim settlement for Owner A, who is now liable to get fair compensation. However, Owner A reports the damages to the insurance company only after a few months. The insurer can now reject the claim because of the delay involved. This was not an accident wherein the policyholder was hospitalized for months and could not file the claim. So, the onus is on Owner A to justify the reason for not being able to file the claim immediately. Thus, the insured can have all documents and evidence in place but still lose the claim settlement due to such delays."
Mint Take
When buying or renewing a motor insurance policy, you should read its terms and conditions carefully. In case of any untoward incidents, you should quickly contact the customer care division of the insurer and provide details of the situation. Thereafter, it is necessary to keep all documents and evidence handy before making a claim.