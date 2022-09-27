Is Putin fully weaponizing the Nord Stream pipelines?

The first step in the militarization of power supplies could have been easily reversed; it just needs a political decision to re-start the flow of gas. The second stage, though, is longer-term and, perhaps, even permanent. If anyone in Europe was expecting Germany would get any gas via the Nord Stream pipelines in 2023, this apparent attack ends those hopes. “The destruction that happened within one day at three lines of the Nord Stream pipeline system is unprecedented," the operator of the pipeline said Tuesday in a statement. “It’s impossible now to estimate the timeframe for restoring operations."