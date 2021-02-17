Is Warren Buffett a stock buyer or seller? Yes.

For starters, Berkshire appears to be sticking with companies that have clear-cut businesses (as long as they aren’t banks). It now reports shares of both T-Mobile US Inc. and Verizon, which are entirely focused on their 5G wireless networks. Perhaps notably, AT&T Inc. was left out of that bet, as it continues to wade through the challenges of integrating its Time Warner acquisition and tries to make financial sense of its subsequent foray into streaming-video apps with HBO Max. Buffett’s buying mantra has always been to stick with simple businesses that he understands. It was even his defense of Berkshire’s surprise purchase of Amazon.com Inc. shares in 2019, an investment made not by Buffet, but one of his deputies. “They are looking for things that they feel they understand," he said at the company’s annual meeting that year, referring to money managers Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.