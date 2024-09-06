Affordable excellence: ‘Study in India’ isn’t a pipe dream
Summary
- Two Indian B-schools rank high on a global list of top management programmes. They are also the most attractively priced. Given the requisite academic freedom, India could emerge as an education hub.
Indian business schools have long had a good reputation among global recruiters, especially after India opened up its economy in the early 1990s. On LinkedIn’s 2024 list of the world’s top MBA programmes released this week, the signature course offered by Indian School of Business (ISB), Hyderabad, ranks sixth.