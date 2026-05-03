Pakistan has stepped up to play a useful role in mediating between the United States and Iran in attempting to bring the latest West Asian war to an end. It should not surprise us that the Pakistani establishment, which has a culture of geopolitical risk-taking, has turned adversity into an opportunity.
Islamabad talks: Pakistan’s role as peacemaker won’t help it overcome its military-jihadi complex
SummaryPakistan’s mediation efforts in the US-Iran conflict may earn it some global goodwill. But past cycles suggest such openings rarely deliver lasting change, with the military-jihadi complex likely to tighten its grip if its economy stays unreformed.
Pakistan has stepped up to play a useful role in mediating between the United States and Iran in attempting to bring the latest West Asian war to an end. It should not surprise us that the Pakistani establishment, which has a culture of geopolitical risk-taking, has turned adversity into an opportunity.
About the Author
Nitin Pai is co-founder and director of the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy.<br><br>He has been writing “The Intersection” column in Mint since February 2019, interpreting contemporary issues connected by geopolitics, technology, economics, science and philosophy.<br><br>His current research includes economic statecraft, technology geopolitics and strategic studies. He teaches international relations, public policy and ethical reasoning at Takshashila’s graduate programmes.<br><br>He is the author of "Nitopadesha: Moral Tales for Good Citizens" (Penguin Random House, 2023) and the co-editor of "India's Marathon: Reshaping the Post-Pandemic World Order", published in 2020.<br><br>Pai spent over a decade in the Singapore government in the areas of broadband development and technology foresight. He has also worked with SingTel's international connectivity business and undersea cable projects.<br><br>He was a gold medalist from the National University of Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, an undergraduate scholar at Nanyang Technological University (NTU), and an alum of National College, Bangalore.
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