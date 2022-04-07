Islamophobia and religiophobia both need to be fought

We may well argue that there are two primary objects of the UN that are reflected in the United Nations Charter preamble and Article 1. First, the UN will work to ensure the peace and security of the world, and second, it will ensure the protection of individual human rights. From these two objectives, it is clear that the UN cannot support any religious division within its framework. Moreover, the journey of the UN over the last 70 years shows us how it promotes secularism and religious tolerance among its member states. India’s position on the resolution is based upon experiences in South Asia, mainly the oppression of non-Abrahamic religions. While addressing the meeting, Tirumurti cited the incident of destruction of the Bamiyan Buddha statues in Afghanistan. He further said that followers of various religions across the world found India a safe haven, free of persecution and discrimination. The core of our existence depends upon plurality and protection of all religious faiths. The UN resolution that was passed did not mention the word ‘plurality’, which is the basis of protection for all religious faiths.