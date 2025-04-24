Israel and Hamas have something in common
SummaryThey both want to avoid a ceasefire collapse, for a few more weeks.
DIPLOMACY is often the art of kicking the can down the road. That was always the case with the truce between Israel and Hamas, which took effect on January 19th. The first phase of the deal paused the war for six weeks and promised the release of 33 of the 98 Israeli hostages being held in Gaza. A permanent ceasefire would not come until phase two, the details of which still had to be negotiated.