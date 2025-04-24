Israel and Hamas have something in common

That was the idea, at least. Things have not gone quite to plan. The deal has largely held up, despite some delays and violations on both sides. But the first phase ends on March 1st. Talks over the second should have begun by February 3rd and concluded by February 22nd. They have yet to start. Binyamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, would be happy if they never do. Whether the wobbly ceasefire survives will now depend largely on whether Donald Trump wants it to.