While freed captives and silent guns are a good start for peace in West Asia, the hard part lies ahead
An Israel-Hamas ceasefire signed under pressure from Donald Trump could halt the Gaza bloodshed and see an exchange of prisoners. But the real test of the warring sides’ commitment to peace will come after the first phase. Twice before in this war has fighting resumed after a similar truce.
Israel and Hamas have reached a ceasefire deal, the first stage in a 20-point plan to end the war. Does this, as Donald Trump says, mean we’re on the cusp of everlasting peace in the Middle East? Will we now see Gaza’s reconstruction under an Arab-led international force as both Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces disappear into the night? Not even close.