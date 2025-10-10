Israel’s long-serving leader has resisted any inquiry into the political and intelligence failures that allowed Hamas’s 7 October 2023 slaughter of innocent Israelis on his watch. With the fighting over, this will become increasingly difficult. Hamas also has yet to answer why it invited this inevitable punishment on its people. All of which is to say that while neither has a political interest in allowing a true and lasting peace, a ceasefire that lasts long enough can weaken their position to do more harm.