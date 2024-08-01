Israel’s latest Hamas assassination could have serious repercussions for India
Summary
- Israel’s assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran has further destabilized the already complex geopolitical landscape, potentially creating new challenges for India. As Israel intensifies its offensive, India faces a complex diplomatic and economic balancing act.
Israel's recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, following the killing of Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas' military wing, in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last month, threatens to further escalate a conflict that has already lasted ten months. The repercussions on India could be significant, impacting its international relations and economic stability. The situation demands skilled diplomatic manoeuvring and vigilant macroeconomic management, as pressures on India's trade balance and currency could intensify