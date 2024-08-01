Yemen's Houthi rebels have been attacking maritime traffic in the Red Sea, complicating the use of the Suez Canal for trade with Europe. The alternative route around Africa adds considerable distance and cost. The Straits of Hormuz, another critical passage for gas and crude oil, could be blockaded by Iran, affecting around 15% of global crude and 20% of global gas supplies. This includes LNG exports from Qatar and the UAE and crude oil from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait. A blockade or conflict in the Straits would make sourcing alternative supplies and routes for LNG and crude challenging.