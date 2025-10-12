What Israel’s war in Gaza reveals about the nature of cruelty and the myths around it
Peace in the Levant beckons again, but Israel’s brutal campaign in Gaza has revived questions about morality, power and the psychology of cruelty. Is Israel’s defiance of global opinion rooted in history—or in something more universal within human nature?
Once again, the Levant is on the verge of peace. I know what to say about how long this peace would last, but I wish to be more hopeful than prescient, even though I am a columnist. By many measures, Israel won this war. The peace is a consequence of the decimation of Hamas and the end of a famous myth that Iran is a military equal of Israel.