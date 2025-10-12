Genocide is a word that the global left uses carelessly. Riots in India have falsely been described as such. If you object to it, lovers of the word will make you feel you are a murderer yourself. Maybe these people have seen so little of real life that they need to react in this manner to project gravitas. But in the case of what Israel was doing in Gaza, especially over the last year, it was becoming hard to deny the accuracy of the word. It was becoming hard to deny that we were watching the annihilation of a people because of who they are.